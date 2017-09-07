Kazakh female boxers take part in boxing tournament in Poland

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The XII International Silesian Women Championship is taking place in Polish Gliwice from September 5 to September 9, Kazinform has learned from Kazakhstan Boxing Federation.

In total 13 Kazakhstani boxers went to Gliwice to take part in the tournament, including the leaders of the national team, two-time world champion Nazym Kyzaibay, Olympic prize-winner Dariga Shakimova, world champion Dina Zholaman, Lyazzat Kungeibaeva and Valentina Halzova. Kazakh girls are facing tough competition in the face of the strongest European and world's female boxers.

Nazim Ishchanova (57 kg) and Dariga Shakimova (75 kg) lost in preliminary fights and Nazim Kyzaibay (51 kg), Zhaina Shekerbekova (51 kg), Dina Zholaman (54 kg) and Rimma Volosenko (60 kg) proceeded to the next round of the tournament.

The semifinals and finals will be held on September 8 and September 9 respectively.