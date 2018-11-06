  • kz
    Kazakh female players continue fight for world chess crown

    21:31, 06 November 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dinara Saduakassova and Zhansaya Abdumalik of Kazakhstan continue competing at the 2018 FIDE Women's World Chess Championship hosted by Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Chess Federation.

    The world's 64 strongest female chess players gathered at the Women's World Chess Championship.

    Having outplayed Spain's Ana Matnadze in a tie-break by a score of 2-0, Dinara Saduakassova qualified for the second round.

    As to Zhansaya Abdumalik, she won the tie-break over Indian Padmini Rout, 1½-½. As a result, both players secured berths in the second round.
     

    Another Kazakh player, Guliskhan Nakhbayeva, demonstrated a brilliant game. However, Alisa Galliamova of Russia was stronger. Therefore, Nakhbayeva leaves the tournament.
     

    Thus, 32 chess players will continue competing in the 1/16 finals.

     

     

