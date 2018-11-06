Kazakh female players continue fight for world chess crown

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dinara Saduakassova and Zhansaya Abdumalik of Kazakhstan continue competing at the 2018 FIDE Women's World Chess Championship hosted by Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Chess Federation.

The world's 64 strongest female chess players gathered at the Women's World Chess Championship.

Having outplayed Spain's Ana Matnadze in a tie-break by a score of 2-0, Dinara Saduakassova qualified for the second round.

As to Zhansaya Abdumalik, she won the tie-break over Indian Padmini Rout, 1½-½. As a result, both players secured berths in the second round.



Another Kazakh player, Guliskhan Nakhbayeva, demonstrated a brilliant game. However, Alisa Galliamova of Russia was stronger. Therefore, Nakhbayeva leaves the tournament.



Thus, 32 chess players will continue competing in the 1/16 finals.