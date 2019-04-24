Kazakh female wrestler wins bronze in Turkey

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Wrestler from Akmola region Albina Kairgeldinova claimed bronze in 68kg weight category at the 22nd International Juniors Champions 2019 International Wrestling Tournament in Antalya, Turkey, Kazinform reports.

Kairgeldinova was the only athlete at the event which brought together 350 promising wrestlers from seven countries of the world, namely Turkey, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Romania.