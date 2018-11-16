Kazakh female wrestlers bag 2 bronze medals at U23 World Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Marina Sedneva and Gulmaral Yerkebayeva of the Kazakhstan women's freestyle wrestling team have become bronze medalists of the 2018 U23 World Championships in Bucharest, Romania, Kazinform reports.

According to the Kazakhstan Greco-Roman, Freestyle and Women's Wrestling Federation, Sedneva defeated Marina Simonian of Russia in the 55 kg weight class by a score of 9-0.

Another bronze medal was taken by Gulmaral Yerkebayeva, who was stronger than Romania's Catalina Axente in the 76 kg weight class.