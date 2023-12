Kazakh fencers to compete at 2019 Asian Fencing Championships in Japan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM From June 13 to 18, the capital of Japan will host the 2019 Asian Fencing Championships, Kazinform reports citing Olympic.kz. Kazakhstan will send both men's and women's fencing teams to the event in two disciplines: epee and sabre. The winners will earn Olympic berths.

Epee, men's: Dmitry Alexanin, Ruslan Kurbanov, Elmir Alimzhanov, Ivan Deryabin and Vadim Sharlaimov.



Epee, women's: Ulyana Balaganskaya, Assel Alibekova, Vladislava Andreyeva, Sofiya Nikolaichuk.



Sabre, men's: Ilya Mokretsov, Sattarkhan Nazarbay, Bakdaulet Kuralbekuly, Nurzhan Karim.



Sabre, women's: Tamara Pochekutova, Aigerim Sarybay, Tatyana Prikhodko, Aibike Khabibullina.