Kazakh field and track athlete pockets silver at Asian Championship

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The 23rd Asian Athletics Championship opened in Doha, Qatar, on April 21.

Kazakhstan's Elina Mikhina clinched silver on the very first day of the biennial continental event.



Mikhina clocked 53.18 seconds in the women's 400m final.



Besides, Kazakhstan's Mikhail Litvin advanced into the final. It is noteworthy, he broke a new record of Kazakhstan clocking 45.38 seconds in the men's semifinal, the National Olympic Committee's press service reports.