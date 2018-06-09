Kazakh fighter hits IBO top 30 rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's boxers have advanced in the IBO rankings, SPORTINFORM reports.

Little changes occurred compared to a month before: our compatriots remained in the same positions. Kanat Islam still ranks 12th, Zhankosh Turarov and Madiyar Ashkeyev also retained their positions in the top 100. However, Meiirim Nursultanov lost two positions from 83rd to 85th. In the meantime, welterweight Batyrzhan Jukembayev skyrocketed from 46th to the top thirty.

It is to be recalled that in late May, Jukembayev won his first champion title by knocking out another opponent.