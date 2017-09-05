Kazakh fighters dominate, win Muay Thai tournament in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM At the International Muay Thai Tournament in Atyrau, Kazakhstani fighters won 8 out of 9 fights, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the head of the physical culture and sports department of the Atyrau region Azamat Beket, fighters from Thailand, Brazil, South Africa, Russia and Australia competed against Kazakhstanis in the tournament dedicated to the memory of Kazakh scientist Amen Amankulov. Kazakhs won 8 out of 9 fights proving that the country's school of Muay Thai is rightfully considered to be one of the strongest in the world.

Mr. Beket also added that the decision to host this kind of event in the city was made in order to give a new impetus to Thai boxing in the region as the last time Atyrau hosted Muay Thai tournament was back in 1999.