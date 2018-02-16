Kazakh figure skater Denis Ten out of PyeongChang Olympics 2018

PYEONGCHANG. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani figure skater Denis Ten crashed out of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics after the Men Single Skating Short Program, Kazinform reports.

For his short program, Ten scored 70.12 placing him 27th out of 30 figure skaters.



In order to qualify for the free skating program, Ten had to be among 24 strongest performers.



Sadly for Kazakhstani figure skating fans, the Sochi bronze medalist was unable to repeat his 2014 success.



Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan leads after the short program with a score of 111.68. Spaniard Javier Fernandez is second (107.58 points). Another Japanese skater Shoma Uno rounds out the top 3 with 104.17 points.