    Kazakh figure skater Elizabeth Tursynbayeva becomes ninth at World Cup in Finland

    11:20, 01 April 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani figure skater Elizabeth Tursynbayeva took the ninth place after short and free programs at the 2017 World Championships in Helsinki, Sports.kz reports.

    Elizabeth was tenth in the short and eighth in free program and showed a final result of 191.99 points.

    1. Yevgeniya Medvedeva (233.41) Russia;
    2. Kaetlyn Osmond (218.13) Canada;
    3. Gabrielle Daleman (213.52) Canada.

     

