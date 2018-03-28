Kazakh figure skater in world’s top 15

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The International Skating Union has updated the figure skating rating, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Among ladies Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond is in the top position. The Russian figure skaters Yevgeniya Medvedeva, Mariya Sotskaya and Alina Zagitova and Japanese Satoko Miyakhara are also in the Top 5. Kazakhstani figure skater Elizabet Tursynbaeva holds the 14th place.

Three Kazakhstan figure skaters Aiza Mambekova (95th), Zhansaya Adykhanova (196th) and Alana Toktarova (261st) are also in the rating.

In men's ranking number one skater is Japanese Yudzuru Hanyu. His countryman Shoma Uno is on the second place. Among the best five are also American Nathan Chan, Russian Mikhail Kolyada and Spanish Javier Fernandez. Kazakhstan's Denis Ten is 31st. Abzal Rakimgaliyev (92nd) and Artur Panikhin (199th), both from Kazakhstan, are also featured into the ranking.