  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh figure skater Tursynbayeva wins ‘silver’ at Shanghai Trophy

    21:29, 04 October 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Shanghai Trophy Figure Skating Tournament was held in China.

    Kazakhstani figure skater Elisabet Tursynbayeva has partaken in the event, Sports.kz reports.

    In the ladies singles figure skating at 2019 Shanghai Trophy Tursynbayeva scored 186.09 points and won the second place.

    Russian athlete Yevgenia Medvedeva has won the Shanghai Trophy with the total of 191.78 points. The top three was closed by a representative of South Korea Eunsoo Lim - 184.64 points.

    Tags:
    Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!