Kazakh figure skater wins 2015 Autumn Classic International in Canada

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani figure skater Elizabet Tursynbayeva has won the 2015 Skate Canada Autumn Classic International among ladies, Vesti.kz reports.

The tournament was held in Barrie, a Canadian city in Central Ontario. The 15-year-old Tursynbayeva was ranked second after the ladies short program with 59.23 points. American Angela Wang showed the best result of 59.49. Haruka Imai from Japan rounded out the top three with 58.17 points. However, Elizabet clinched gold after skating to 179.72 points in the ladies free skate program. Haruka Imai grabbed silver. Bronze went to the American figure skater. Recall that Elizabet Tursynbayeva is trained by Canadian figure skating legend Brian Orser.