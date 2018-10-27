Kazakh film Amre - winner of Hollywood Film Festival

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh film Amre (Paris Song) was named the winner of the Hollywood Film Festival held in Los Angeles October 23-28, Kazinform reports.

As earlier reported, the film got the Silver Screen Award at the first stage of the festival.



"Dear Friends! Our film Amre (Paris Song) received the highest evaluation from the jury of the Hollywood Film Festival and gained the 1st place!" actor Sanjar Madi posted on Instagram.



Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Mukhamediuly congratulated the film crew and the cast on success via social media. "I believe that this is the beginning of a long and a bright way!" he posted.



The film about Kazakh tenor voice singer Amre Kashaubayev was shot by Kazakhfilm and Darplay company on an order of the Ministry of Culture and Sport.





