Kazakh film scores Best Directorial Debut at Madrid International Film Festival

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani director Yelzhas Rakhimbekov won big at the Madrid International Film Festival held on July 21-28, Kazinform has learnt from Kazakhfilm.

His El Friman drama was named the best in the Directorial Debut Category. The film was produced at the KazakhFilm Film Studio named after Shaken Aimanov on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and Sports.



Yelzhas Rakhimbekov elbowed aside 14 other directors in the category, including Shia LaBeouf's #TAKEMEANYWHERE.



El Friman tells the story of an immigrant trying to survive in Low Angeles and hiding from officials at the same time. Yelzhas Rakhimbekov not only directed but also starred in the film.