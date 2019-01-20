  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh film wins Best Children Film Badal Rahman Award in Bangladesh

    15:00, 20 January 2019
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Little Prince of The Big City feature film by Kazakhstani director Talgat Temenov has won The Best Children Film Badal Rahman Award at the 17th edition of the international film festival held on January 9-18 in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

    The Little Prince of The Big City shot last year depicts the story of a boy, Bibol, and an old musician, Kasymkhan, their incident acquaintance turning into great friendship. The old man becomes the boy's close friend.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Culture Top Story Entertainment
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!