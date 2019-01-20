Kazakh film wins Best Children Film Badal Rahman Award in Bangladesh

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Little Prince of The Big City feature film by Kazakhstani director Talgat Temenov has won The Best Children Film Badal Rahman Award at the 17th edition of the international film festival held on January 9-18 in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The Little Prince of The Big City shot last year depicts the story of a boy, Bibol, and an old musician, Kasymkhan, their incident acquaintance turning into great friendship. The old man becomes the boy's close friend.