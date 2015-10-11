Kazakh film wins big at Busan International Film Festival (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani film Walnut Tree won big at the 20th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) held on October 1-10, 2015.

Along with Iranian drama Immortal, Walnut Tree directed by Kazakhstani filmmaker Yerlan Nurmukhambetov was named the winner in New Currents program after its world premiere at the festival. Walnut Tree is a film about Aisulu and Gabit who are deeply in love with each other. The film gives a glimpse into the lives of the couple and people around them living in a remote village. It is filled with warmth, compassion and laughter. Iranian director Hadi Mohaghegh and Yerlan Nurmukhambetov were awarded with a $30,000-prize apiece. Attending the 20th Busan International Film Festival were renowned French actress Sophie Marceau and Hollywood actor Harvey Keitel. The Busan International Film Festival held annually in South Korea is one of the most prestigious film festivals in Asia. The first festival was held in 1996.