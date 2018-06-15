Kazakh films shown in Rome

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Within the framework of the celebrations of the 20th Anniversary of Astana, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Italy, with the support from Kazakhfilm Studio, for the first time ever in Rome organized and held a gala screening of Kazakh films: History of the First Kazakh Khans. The Diamond Sword, How the Stars Aligned, and 16 Brides, Kazinform cites the press service of the film company.

Prior to the showing of the films, representatives of Italian culture and art spoke in praise of the development of Kazakhstan, its capital, and Kazakhstani cinematography.

The screening of the films with Italian subtitles arose much interest among Romans and guests of the capital in the history of the Kazakh people as evidenced by the full audience of La Casa del Cinema located in the historic center of the city. The audience warmly received the films produced in Kazakhstan, expressed their willingness to become more familiar with the Kazakh culture and art.

Following the presentation of the films, the Embassy staff arranged a buffet reception for the guests, showing videos about Kazakhstan and Astana.