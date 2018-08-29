Kazakh films to be screened in Venice

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A presentation of Kazakhstan's movies will be held on September 2 in Venice.

The event, organized by the Eurasia International Film Festival board, will be held thanks to Italy's National Association of Producers and Distributors ANICA (Associazione Nazionale Industrie Cinematografiche Audiovisive Multimediali), the festival's press service reports.



Trailers of some Kazakhstan's movies such as Reka (River, directed by Baigazin), Amre (by Vespa), Talan (by Kalymbetov), Ona (She, by Satayev), Doroga k Materi (A Road to Mother, by Satayev) etc. will be screened at event themed Discover Kazakhstan: new borders of audiovisual development.



As festival president Aiman Musakhadjayeva said, it is a milestone event for the country's cinematography for such events work to promote Kazakhstan's cinema and culture. She also expressed gratitude to Roberto Stabile, head of ANICA International Department, for an invitation and an opportunity to represent the country's cinematography in Venice, a city with special attitude to arts. It is noteworthy, the Venice Film Festival , the oldest film festival in the world, is to take place there starting August 29.



The Eurasia International Film Festival, established by the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry, will also be presented as part of the event. It is the largest film forum in Central Asia, accredited by FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Associations).