    Kazakh Finance Minister meets Chinese colleague in Beijing

    14:02, 29 April 2018
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Minister of Finance Bakhyt Sultanov paid a working visit to Beijing on the invitation of the Chinese side on April 27-28, Kazinform reports.

    During the negotiations with his Chinese colleague Liu Kun the sides discussed the current economic situation in Kazakhstan and China, cooperation within the framework of the One Belt, One Road initiative and the Nurly Zhol program, activity of financial markets, including the Astana International Financial Center.



    Minister Sultanov praised active investment cooperation between the two countries within the framework of the One Belt, One Road initiative and the Nurly Zhol program.

    The sides agreed to sign the inter-Ministry memorandum of mutual understanding and cooperation in the nearest future.

    On the sidelines of the visit to Beijing, Minister Sultanov also held talks with China Securities Regulatory Commission Chairman Liu Shiyu, EXIM Bank Vice President Sun Ping and other Chinese officials.



