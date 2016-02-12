Kazakh first deputy PM to discuss Azerbaijan&#39;s transit potential in Baku

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Bakhytzhan Sagintayev, the first deputy prime minister of Kazakhstan, will discuss Azerbaijan's transit potential in Baku next week, Almaz Burkutbayev, Kazakh ambassador to Azerbaijan, told reporters Feb. 12.

The ambassador said that Sagintayev will meet with Azerbaijani Prime Minister Artur Rasizade in Baku, as well as visit sea ports, including the port of Alat.

The ambassador also said that the transit of goods from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan and the transit potential of both countries will be the topic of discussion, trend.az reports.