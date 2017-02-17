  • kz
    Kazakh flag raised at 2017 Asian Winter Games in Japan

    16:09, 17 February 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh delegation held its flag-raising ceremony at the 2017 Asian Winter Games in Sapporo today, Sports.kz reports.


    On these games 116 athletes will be representing Kazakhstan in 11 sports.

    Official opening ceremony of Asian Winter Games will be held on February 19th. Competitions, however, will start tomorrow with ice hockey and curling matches.

    Kazakhstan women's ice hockey team will face team Japan.
       

     

    Tags:
    Sport
