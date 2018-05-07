Kazakh FM addressed OIC CFM session

DHAKA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's delegation headed by the Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov took part in the 45th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The meeting was themed "Islamic Values for Sustainable Peace, Solidarity and Development". The agenda traditionally covered the widest range of issues that are currently relevant for the Islamic world in terms of security and its further enhancement, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry's press release reads.

One of the main issues on agenda was the large-scale humanitarian crisis that resulted from a mass exodus of Rohingya people from Myanmar, Bangladesh's neighbor. As Abdrakhmanov noted in his speech, Kazakhstan is fully committed to the collective will and responsibility to protect Rohingya people. In April this year, Kazakhstan's government provided $500,000 worth of humanitarian aid to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, which was delivered to the places where Rohingya are located in.

Touching upon the main topic of the session, Abdrakhmanov stressed the paramount importance of strengthening tolerance in relations between Muslim countries and ensuring readiness for interstate dialogue. In this regard, Kazakhstan stresses the Islamic Rapprochement initiative proposed by the presidents of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2016. The draft resolutions were submitted for the ministerial council's consideration. Their adoption is expected on the second day of the meeting.

Abdrakhmanov also highlighted the Astana Process on Syria, which fully supports the UN-led Geneva talks and has proved to be the only platform where practical results were achieved in four de-escalation zones in significantly reducing violence, maintaining ceasefire and returning to peaceful life.

"The belief of Kazakhstan in a prosperous future of the Islamic world was the main rationale behind the proposal of the President of Kazakhstan, H.E. Mr. Nursultan Nazarbayev to hold the 1st OIC Summit on Science and Technology in Astana in September 2017 and it is my pleasure to convey a gratitude to all OIC Member States, which were well represented in that historical Assembly," said Abdrakhmanov.

The Kazakh minister informed about the launch of the work of the Secretariat of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS) in Astana. It was facilitated by the entry into force of the IOFS Statute after it was ratified by ten member states of the organization. In addition, Kazakhstan has ratified the Agreement On the Headquarters of the IOFS between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the IOFS.

Meanwhile, the new organization's work requires a high degree of interstate interaction to address the issue of food scarcity. This should be facilitated by the effective implementation of Kazakhstan's Islamic Infrastructure Initiative (Triple I). Its main goal is the maximum integration of OIC transport and logistics systems through linking the three special development programs of the Islamic Development Bank for Central Asia, Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. At the same time, Kazakhstan's Nurly Zhol program and China's Belt and Road Initiative will gain new impetus.

The second day of the OIC ministerial in Dhaka is expected to adopt a Declaration and a package of resolutions on key issues on the Organization's agenda, including staff appointments.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which was named the Organization of the Islamic Conference until 2011, was established in 1969. The Organization received its present name by the decision of the 38th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers held in Astana on June 28-30, 2011. Kazakhstan became a full member of the Organization in 1995. At present, 56 countries are members of the OIC, five countries and five international organizations have the observer status.





Photo credit: timesofislamabad.com