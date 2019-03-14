Kazakh FM and CCTS Secretary General discuss Turkic Cooperation Organizations reform

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Reforms of the Turkic cooperation organizations were the focus of the meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs Beibut Atamkulov and the Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States (CCTS) Bagdad Amreyev. The CCTS delegation arrived in Kazakhstan with a working visit to attend the meeting of the heads of the customs services of the CCTS member states.

"The Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States is a unique international organization playing an increasingly significant role in the modern world. For all members of the organization it is crucial to further strengthen the CCTS standing and capacity. Therefore, Kazakhstan is counting on productive work on reforming and centralizing activities, as well as optimizing existing Turkic integration institutions," the Minister noted, the Kazakh MFA's press service informs.

In turn, Mr. Amreyev thanked the Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan for the full support to the CCTS in obtaining observer status at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) during the 46th session of the OIC CFM held in early March in Abu Dhabi.

The CCTS Secretary General also informed about the progress in implementing the agreements and instructions of the heads of the Council states. He announced that the Secretariat was actively consulting in the capitals of the member states on reforming the organization. In addition, a regular meeting of the Committee of Senior Officials will be held soon on this issue.





Secretary General Amreyev spoke about the preparations for the summit of the CCTS Heads of States in Azerbaijan, the business forum of the Turkic states in Uzbekistan, as well as a number of meetings at the level of heads of sectoral ministries and agencies.



Moreover, the sides exchanged views on the prospects for the implementation of cultural and humanitarian projects, including publishing and archiving.







The CCTS is an international organization uniting modern Turkic states. Its main objective is to develop comprehensive cooperation between the member states. It was founded in 2009 at the initiative of President Nursultan Nazarbayev.



During the 6th CCTS Summit, held in Cholpon-Ata, the President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, initiated a process of structural reform of Turkic cooperation organizations, aimed at optimizing and increasing the efficiency of their activities.





The next 7th Summit of the CCTS Heads of States will be held this autumn in Azerbaijan.