    Kazakh FM Atamkulov visited Korday border checkpoint

    12:54, 20 May 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakshtan Beibut Atamkulov began his official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic today, Kazinform learnt from the MFA's Telegram channel.

    Together with his Kyrgyz counterpart Chingiz Aidarbekov, the ministers visited Korday checkpoint where they got familiarized with the situation on the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border.

    Deputy Chairman of the Kazakh National Security Committee - Director of the Border Service Darkhan Dilmanov, Chairman of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic Ularbek Sharsheyev participated in the meeting as well.

