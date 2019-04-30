Kazakh FM calls Croatian businessmen to more actively cooperate with Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On Tuesday, at the meeting with Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia Marija Pejčinović Burić Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov told about the Kazakh-Croatian joint business projects, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Kazakh FM called the Croatian companies to more actively cooperate with Kazakhstani partners with the consideration of such advantages of our country as a favorable investment and business climate and membership in the EAEU.



According to him, more than 20 Croatian companies are working today in Kazakhstan.



The Minister also told about the future projects.

"One of them is construction of Zagreb Housing Complex in the city of Nur-Sultan. The other two projects are the implementation of an integrated platform of healthcare and electronic health passports and joint production of prosthetic-orthopedic products," the Minister said.



In his words, since 2016 bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and Croatia has increased eight times and reached USD 350mln in 2018.