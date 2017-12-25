Kazakh FM comments on visa regime with UAE

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov commented on the situation with visa regime between Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at a special session at the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Majilis, on Monday, Kazinform reports.

"During the holiday season we constantly get requests regarding when the Emirates will open their borders for us, i.e. ratify the agreement [visa waiver agreement]. We've already done our part of work, we've ratified the agreement. It is expected that all Emirates of the UAE will ratify the agreement at a local level soon and inform us of it," Minister Abdrakhmanov said while talking about Kazakhstan's foreign policy in the Asian direction.



He added that this year Kazakhstan had entered into the agreements on visa-free travel for holders of all types of passports with the UAE.



In his words, Kazakhstan has agreements in place with 66 countries and international organizations allowing diplomatic passport holders to travel without visas.



"We've concluded analogous agreements with 44 countries for service passport holders," Abdrakhmanov elaborated.



