Kazakh FM, CSTO Sec Gen met in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On February 25, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov has received Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Nikolay Bordyuzha.

As the press service of the MFA informs, the parties exchanged views on topical issues of the international situation and on the CSTO’s role in ensuring collective security in the member states.

The CSTO Secretary General informed the Kazakh Minister of the course of fulfillment of the decisions of the CSTO Collective Security Council adopted in 2015 and the approaches to the development of the CSTO crisis response system

Idrissov and Bordyuzha discussed the schedule and the agenda of major events for 2016, namely, the forthcoming meeting of the Foreign Ministers Council in July and a meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council in autumn at the level of the heads of state.

The parties discussed also the prospects of expanding cooperation of the CSTO member states in fight with terrorism and religious extremism and on initiation of appropriate joint propositions at various international platforms. As E. Idrissov noted, “such cooperation will open a new level of interaction within the Organization and will promote the implementation of the initiative on establishment of the Global Anti-Terrorist Coalition (Network) under the UN aegis, voiced out by President of Kazakhstan N.Nazarbayev at the UN GA 70th jubilee session”.

