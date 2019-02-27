Kazakh FM discusses cooperation plans with Arab ambassadors

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - This week, Minister of Foreign Affairs Beibut Atamkulov held a working meeting with the heads of the diplomatic missions of Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

President Nursultan Nazarbayev attaches particular importance to strengthening comprehensive and mutually beneficial cooperation with the Arab world, the Foreign Minister noted. Ambassadors learned about the new powers of the Foreign Ministry in generating investment and promoting Kazakh exports abroad. Minister Atamkulov highlighted Kazakhstan's interest in the development of trade and economic relations, as well as in joint investment projects in energy, logistics, agriculture and other areas.



It was emphasized that, to date, the significant potential of trade, economic and investment cooperation with most Arab countries still remained untapped.



The Minister highlighted that in 2018, Kazakhstan's total trade turnover with all 22 Arab countries was less than $1 billion, and that total investment so far amounted to only $2.4 billion. However, the Foreign Minister pointed out that joint projects worth $9 billion were currently under development.



In order to enhance trade and economic cooperation, attention was focused on addressing challenges in transport and logistics, the need to further develop tourism, including through visa liberalization.



In this regard, the Minister of Foreign Affairs called on his Arab partners to actively engage in all areas of bilateral cooperation.



Furthermore, Minister Atamkulov confirmed his participation in the 46th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to be held in Abu Dhabi on March 1st - 2nd. He noted that the agenda included "a wide range of issues relevant to our countries." He expressed hope that on the sidelines of this event he would meet with foreign ministers of the OIC member countries, including Arab ministers.