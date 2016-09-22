Kazakh FM had a number of meetings on sidelines of UNGA’s 71st session

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov participated in the 71st session of the UN General Assembly. The visit of the Kazakh FM to New York started on September 20, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The Kazakh Minister participated in opening of General Debates of the session, several multilateral events and bilateral meetings.

“The present session of the UN General Assembly is taking place in the year of celebration of the 25th jubilee of Kazakhstan’s Independence. Therefore, our meetings and our speeches focus on importance of this date for Kazakhstan from the viewpoint of giving a balanced evaluation to the way we have passed and calibration of development plans for future,” stressed Idrissov.

The MFA delegation was entrusted with a task to promote Kazakh President’s initiatives announced by him at the 70th jubilee session of the UNGA. These are namely ensuring global security, nuclear-weapon-free world, fight with international terrorism as well as ensuring sustainable development.

“All the meetings of the delegation to be held in New York this week will be devoted to our membership in the UNSC in 2017-2018. We will clarify our priorities to the foreign partners. The programme of our membership will be based on peaceful policy of Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev, fight for the nuclear-weapon-free world, struggle against new challenges and threats such as international terrorism and radicalism and, of course, ensuring sustainable development of all the countries, especially for the developing ones. In this context, we will exert every effort to attract the global community’s attention to the priorities and challenges of our region, the issues of stability and security in Central Asia. The situation in Afghanistan is directly linked to it and we will concentrate on these questions,” explained he.

By tradition, the annual session of the UNGA is organized to enable its participants to partake a number of multilateral events and bilateral meetings with a wide range of international partners.

Thus, E.Idrissov participated in the 8th Ministerial Meeting of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty. In his speech he informed the attendees of the outcomes of the International Conference ‘Building a Nuclear-Weapon-Free World ’ held in Astana and which was dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the closure of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing Site. Foreign ministers of Japan, Germany, Canada, South Korea, Thailand, Australia, Argentina, the Netherlands, Indonesia, Myanmar, Swaziland, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Executive Secretary of the CTBT Preparatory Commission attended the meeting.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan and Japan co-chair the CTBT XIV Article Conference in 2015-2017.

The Kazakh delegation partook also in a ceremony of depositing instruments of ratification of the Paris Climate Agreement. Our country signed this important document on August 2, 2016 and during the 71st session of the UNGA it confirmed its commitment to finish the ratification process till the end of the year.

A meeting of the foreign affairs ministers of the Turkic-Speaking States took place in the Permanent Representative Office of Kazakhstan to the UN too. The sides discussed the course of preparation for the VI Summit of the Turkic-Speaking Countries in Bishkek and the possibilities of coordinated promotion of common viewpoints at the international platforms including within the UN.

Kazakhstan initiated also an informal meeting of the foreign offices of the Central Asian countries during which the participants exchanged views on the most acute issues of the international and regional agendas.

At a meeting with his colleagues from Germany, Ukraine, Canada, Sweden, Hungary, the Netherlands, Japan, Spain, Mongolia, Ireland, Bolivia and EU, the sides discussed the problems of bilateral cooperation and interaction within multilateral platforms. A memorandum of political consultations between the foreign ministries was signed during a meeting with the Ethiopian FM.

The meeting with Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Iyad bin Amin Madani focused on the preparation for the First OIC Summit on Science and Technologies scheduled for September 2017 in Astana.

The meeting with the UN Secretary General’s Special Representative for Sustainable Energy Rachel Kyte, the parties discussed the interaction within the preparation for the Astana EXPO 2017 international specialized exhibition.

The Kazakh Minister met also with Director General of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization José da Silva and Chairman of the UN General Assembly Peter Thomson.

The head of the Kazakh delegation attended also official receptions given by the UN Secretary General, heads of the U.S. and E.U. delegations.











