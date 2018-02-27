Kazakh FM held bilateral talks in Brussels

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On the sidelines of Kazakhstan-EU Council of Cooperation in Brussels Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov held bilateral meetings, Kazinform cites MFA's press service.

During the conversation with High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, Kairat Abdrakhmanov exchanged opinions on the topical international and regional issues, the Afghanistan situation and strengthening cooperation between the EU and Central Asia.

The meeting with European Commissar for International Cooperation and Development Neven Mimica was devoted to renovation of the EU Strategy for Central Asia. Kairat Abdrakhmanov underlined Kazakhstan's preparedness to actively assist in development of a new document to make it more efficient taking into account the interests of all countries of the region. Special attention was also paid to cooperation in providing assistance for Afghanistan including in education sphere.

The conversation with the group of members of the European Parliament and Head of European Parliament Delegation for Central Asia Iveta Grigule was also very meaningful. There were touched upon the issues of development of interparliamentary cooperation including that in lawmaking activity. The participants of the discussion plan to hold a meeting of the Kazakhstan-EU Parliament Cooperation Committee in autumn 2018.

At the meeting with Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Belgium Didier Reynders, Kairat Abdrakhmanov discussed the perspectives of development of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, bringing Belgian investments and technologies to Kazakhstan. In light of Belgium candidacy for UNSC Chairmanship in 2019-2020, Kairat Abdrakhmanov told about the activity of Kazakhstan as the UNSC Chairman and President Nursultan Nazarbayev's peacemaking initiatives.

In Brussels, Kairat Abdrakhmanov also met with Foreign Ministers of Malta Carmelo Abela and Ireland Simon Coveney.