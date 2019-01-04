Kazakh FM held telephone talks with Uzbek and Tajik counterparts

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Foreign Minister Beibut Atamkulov has held a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov at the initiative of Uzbek side, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

The parties debated a wide range of issues concerning bilateral and multilateral cooperation, and preparations for the second working (consultative meeting) meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia.



The Uzbek FM thanked Kazakhstan for contributions to holding the Year of Uzbekistan in Kazakhstan and assured of readiness to render necessary assistance in holding events within the Year of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan in 2019.



The Kazakh FM held talks over the phone with Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Sirodjiddin Mukhriddin to discuss the state and prospects of Kazakh-Tajik relations and issues concerning holding the V CICA Summit in Tajikistan.