Kazakh FM highlights Kazakhstan's achievements in UNSC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov highlighted Kazakhstan's key achievements in the UN Security Council, Kazinform reports.

During the Government's hour at the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Minister Atamkulov emphasized that Kazakhstan's achievements in the UNSC have become possible thanks to foreign-policy activities of the Head of State and his peaceful initiatives. In his words, in 2017-2018 President Nazarbayev paid 24 foreign visits, including to the capital cities of the UNSCE permanent members, and held negotiations on the most pressing issues.



According to the Kazakh Foreign Minister, the thematic briefing at the UN Security Council on "Non-Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction: Confidence-Building Measures" delivered by President Nursultan Nazarbayev on 18 January 2018 was the pinnacle event of Kazakhstan's work in the UNSC.



"It was the first time the Kazakh President chaired the UN Security Council and addressed it in Kazakh," said Minister Atamkulov, adding that the briefing once again demonstrated Nursultan Nazarbayev's political farsightedness and outstanding peacekeeping potential.

As a result of the briefing, the UNSC Statement that recognized Non-Proliferation as a core element in UN's Strategy of Conflict Prevention was adopted.



The minister also reminded that in his first address to the UN in 1992 President Nazarbayev put forward the initiative of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia (CICA), which nowadays an authoritative structure supported by the majority of Asian countries.



In his remarks Minister Atamkulov also mentioned the Astana Peace Process on Syria, the deployment of Kazakh Peacekeepers to the UN Interim Force in Lebanon, Kazakhstan's growing role in peacekeeping operations, and certification of courses of Kazakhstan's peacekeeping training center (KAZCENT) by UN as other highlights of Kazakhstan's work in the UNSC.