Kazakh FM holds a number of meetings during visit to New York

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov met with the Permanent Representatives of the Central Asian countries and Afghanistan to the UN in New York, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in London.

During the meetings, Mr. Kairat Abdrakhmanov pointed out that Kazakhstan, as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, is set to advocate the common interests of all countries of Central Asia. He also said that it is impossible to ensure long-term stability and security unless the key problems of Afghanistan are resolved.



In turn, the Permanent Representatives of the Central Asian states extended their support to the plans of Kazakhstan in the UN Security Council and confirmed their adherence to continue constructive political dialogue.



Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister has also met with Foreign Secretaries of Italy, Sweden, Ethiopia, Poland and Latvia, as well as with Sir Alan Duncan MP, the UK's Minister of State at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. The sides exchanged views on the bilateral relations and the agenda of the UN.

The Policy Address by the President of Kazakhstan to the UN Security Council got high appreciation from the participants of the meetings.