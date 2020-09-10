Kazakh FM holds talks with Kyrgyz, Indian counterparts

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi has held talks with his counterparts from the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of India on the sidelines of the meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting, Mukhtar Tileuberdi and his Kyrgyz colleague Chingiz Aidarbekov discussed the pressing issues of Kazakh-Kyrgyz cooperation and implementation of the agreements reached following the results of bilateral top and high-level visits.

The sides also touched upon the restoration of transport communication and border crossing by the citizens of both countries. The Kyrgyz side expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for its assistance in the fight against coronavirus and joint work on the repatriation of the Kyrgyz citizens back home.

The meeting further focused on the issues of interaction within the framework of international and regional organizations.

Minister of External Affairs of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar pointed out high dynamics of political cooperation and exchange of top-level visits between Kazakhstan and India during the negotiations with Mukhtar Tileuberdi.

The sides praised the growth of two-way trade between Kazakhstan and India which had reached $1.57 billion in January-May 2020 and doubled compared to the analogous period of 2019.

Minister Jaishankar emphasized the importance of further expansion of Kazakh-Indian cooperation, especially in energy, investment, pharmaceuticals, and logistics.

Following the results of the meeting, the foreign ministers agreed to continue close cooperation and jointly hold a number of events aimed at further deepening of strategic partnership between Nur-Sultan and New Delhi.

India and Kyrgyzstan welcomes the upcoming Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia.