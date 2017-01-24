Kazakh FM: Kazakhstan did its best to ensure friendly atmosphere of Syrian peace talks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan did its best to ensure friendly atmosphere at the International Meeting on Syrian Settlement (Astana process), Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov said before announcing the joint statement of Russia, Turkey and Iran on Tuesday.

Minister Abdrakhmanov underscored that the capital of Kazakhstan Astana hosted an important meeting on settlement of the Syrian crisis. "The meeting was held at the joint initiative of the presidents of Russia and Turkey to make Astana the venue of the peace talks between the Syrian government and the Syrian armed opposition. President Nursultan Nazarbayev fully supported the initiative and announced readiness to provide such platform in the capital of Kazakhstan. We did our best to ensure the friendly atmosphere at the meeting in Astana for all participants, including international and local media," said Kairat Abdrakhmanov commenting on the outcomes of the Syrian peace talks in Astana.



He also noted that Kazakhstan recognizes the UN's leading role in the settlement of the situation in Syria and highly appreciates the efforts of UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura.