Kazakh FM, Kyrgyz President meet in Bishkek

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov met with President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Zheenbekov in Bishkek, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the MFA.

"Kyrgyzstan has been our close neighbor. The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev has always said that Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are fraternal nations. We live in good neighborhood, there are no borders between us," said Beibut Atamkulov at the meeting.



He highlighted a positive dynamics in development of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz interaction, which is promoted by a fruitful work with Kyrgyz Minister of Foreign Affairs Chingiz Aidarbekov.



The parties discussed bilateral cooperation, regional and international agendas. They also agreed to further strengthen the relations between the two countries and settle all the pressing issues.

Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are conducting an active work on fulfillment of the objectives set by the heads of state on increasing the bilateral trade to $1bn by 2020.



Sooronbay Zheenbekov extended his best wishes to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and wished the Kazakh people good presidential elections.



"Kazakhstan is one of the main foreign partners of Kyrgyzstan. Kyrgyzstan is interested in further deepening of cooperation in all areas. Both countries need to develop economic regional cooperation and search for new ways of increasing the bilateral commodity turnover," the Kyrgyz leader stressed.



The sides also discussed the interaction within international structures and organizations, in particular within the SCO. Kazakhstan highly praised the chairmanship of Kyrgyzstan in this organization.

Beibut Atamkulov arrived in Bishkek for an official visit.