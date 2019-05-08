  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh FM lays flowers to Soviet War Memorial in Vienna

    09:54, 08 May 2019
    Photo: None
    VIENNA. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov who was paying a working visit to Vienna, Austria, laid flowers to the Soviet War Memorial unveiled in 1945, the press service of the Kazakh MFA says.

    "The Red Army troops entered Vienna on April 5, 1945. On April 13, the rest of Nazi army capitulated. 40,000 people including 500 Kazakhstanis were killed during the liberation of Vienna," a press release reads.

    Tags:
    Ministry of Foreign Affairs Victory Day
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!