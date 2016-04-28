Kazakh FM meets with colleagues from China, Russia, S Korea and Turkey in Beijing (PHOTOS)

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mr. Erlan Idrissov held bilateral talks with his colleagues from China, Russia, South Korea, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey on the sidelines of the 5th CICA Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Beijing.

At the meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the sides discussed a wide spectrum of issues related to bilateral cooperation, preparations for the upcoming meetings at the highest and high level as well as exchanged views on a number of international and regional problems.

The idea of creating the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) was first proposed by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on October 5, 1992 at the 47th session of the UN General Assembly.

The organization currently presided by China numbers 26 member states, including Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, South Korea, Mongolia, Pakistan, Palestine, Qatar, Russia, Tajikistan, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Ukraine, and the United States.

