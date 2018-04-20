Kazakh FM meets with Turkey's President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Foreign Affairs Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov met with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kazinform has learnt from 24.kz.

During the negotiations, Astana and Ankara focused on the preparation for Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev's forthcoming visit to Turkey this summer. The sides are also getting ready for the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting chaired by the leaders of the two nations.



According to the Turkish leader, during Nursultan Nazarbayev's upcoming visit a number of economic agreements will be made. Kazakhstan and Turkey intend to bolster cooperation in transport, agricultural, , and tourism sectors as well as SMEs.



Participants of the meeting paid utmost attention to the problems of international and regional agenda.



Both sides also praised the role of the Astana process in the settlement of the conflict in Syria and vowed to continue with the Astana process.



Kairat Abdrakhmanov also met with Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Ismail Kahraman to discuss inter-parliamentary ties.