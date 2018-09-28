Kazakh FM meets with U.S. entrepreneurs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov had a meeting with representatives of the U.S. business community during his visit to New York for the participation in the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The event was organized by the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU) and American companies interested in implementing joint trade, economic and investment projects.

"Present-day Kazakhstan is deeply integrated into the world economy. Being a member of the WTO since 2015, we are seeking to join the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. President Nursultan Nazarbayev launched the Program of the Third Modernization of the National Economy that is mainly focused on digitalization and technological upgrading of the industries," Mr. Abdrakhmanov underlined in his speech.



"Kazakhstan and the United States are strengthening trade and economic relations in the spirit of an expanded strategic partnership owing to the agreements reached by Presidents Nursultan Nazarbayev and Donald Trump this January. The heads of state agreed to promote fair and mutually advantageous economic partnership that will increase trade and investment, create jobs and opportunities in both countries," the Foreign Minister said.



He informed that Kazakhstan and the United States are planning to sign a civil aviation agreement to establish a direct air service.



In 2017, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the U.S. reached $1.88 billion. With the investment totaling over $42 billion, the United States has traditionally been the largest investor in Kazakhstan. Last year, U.S. companies invested over $3.7 billion in Kazakhstan's economy. Over 500 American companies are currently operating in Kazakhstan, and six of the companies are members of the Foreign Investors' Council under the President of Kazakhstan (CITI Group, JP Morgan and Co., Chevron, Exxon Mobil, GE Oil & Gas, and Baker McKenzie Int.). According to the Foreign Minister, at the present stage, U.S. experience is in particular demand in such sectors as healthcare, engineering, construction, agriculture, food industry, etc.



Kairat Abdrakhmanov also invited the companies, which are interested, to participate in the Global Conference on Primary Health Care to be held October 25-26, 2018, in Astana on the occasion the 40th Anniversary of the WHO Alma-Ata Declaration.



Deputy Minister of Health of Kazakhstan Alexey Tsoy, who attended the meeting with the entrepreneurs, told about the healthcare projects that are implemented in Kazakhstan jointly with American companies, as well as further plans to expand cooperation.