Kazakh FM met with counterparts from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Jordan and Indonesia

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM Foreign Minister Beibut Atamkulov held talks with the foreign ministers of Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Indonesia, at the 46th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Abu Dhabi.

First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah expressed appreciation to Kazakhstan for its efforts as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC), and thanked for the high level of cooperation and coordination between the two states within this international organization, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

The parties discussed bilateral cooperation issues, including trade, economic and investment relations. The Kuwaiti side offered to open direct flights between Kazakhstan and Kuwait, which will contribute to the development of tourism and will give a positive impetus to the economic, humanitarian and cultural ties between the two countries.

During the meeting with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, Adel Al-Jubeir, the parties discussed increasing trade and economic collaboration.

Kazakhstan expressed its full support for the proposal of the Saudi side to establish the Kazakh-Saudi Coordination Council to boost economic dialogue with Kazakhstan.

"We regard Saudi Arabia as an important partner in international and regional political and economic processes. The positions of our countries on international issues are similar in many ways, and mutually beneficial cooperation continues within the UN, the OIC and other international organizations," the Kazakh Foreign Minister noted.

During the talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, it was noted that the successful and exemplary interaction between Kazakhstan and the UAE is the result of trusting relations between the heads of the two states.

The sides discussed the schedule of upcoming bilateral visits, the prospects for trade, economic and investment cooperation, including projects to attract capital from the UAE, currently being implemented in Kazakhstan. An agreement was reached on the further expansion of the spectrum of trade and economic engagement.

The UAE ranks first among the Gulf Arab countries in terms of trade with Kazakhstan, which reached $486.9 million in 2018. Over the first six months of last year, the volume of investments from the UAE in Kazakhstan amounted to $257.9 million.

Foreign Minister Atamkulov highlighted that Kazakhstan and the UAE have good prospects for enhancing relations in the space industry. This year, the UAE is preparing to send an astronaut from Kazakhstan's Baikonur Cosmodrome to the International Space Station.

Facilitating trade and economic relations was discussed with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan, Ayman Al-Safadi. Despite the established political dialogue between the two countries, the volume of bilateral trade does not match the dynamics of cooperation. The need to develop a Roadmap of Cooperation was stressed.

The Kazakh Foreign Minister stated that Kazakhstan supports all international efforts aimed at resolving the Syrian crisis. He also emphasized Jordan's contribution to the settlement of the Syrian conflict.

Bilateral and multilateral format issues were discussed during the talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia Retno Marsudi.

Beibut Atamkulov congratulated the Indonesian side on its election as a non-permanent member of the UNSC for 2019-2020 and expressed hope for strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and Indonesia within the UN in order to ensure international peace and security.

Indonesia was invited to actively cooperate with the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS), which may be of considerable interest to the Indonesian side, since one of the main objectives of the IOFS is to provide food aid to its member states, including grain.

An increase in bilateral trade was noted, while the need to intensify transport and logistics collaboration was also stressed. Mr. Atamkulov briefed the colleague on the capabilities of the Kazakhstan terminal in the Chinese port of Lianyungang, regarded as the sea gate of Kazakhstan to the ASEAN countries.