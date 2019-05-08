Kazakh FM, OSCE/BDIHR director meet

WARSAW. KAZINFORM As part of his working visit to Poland, Kazakh Foreign Minister Beibut Atamkulov met with Ingibjörg Sólrún Gísladóttir, Director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

Atamkulov highly evaluated the cooperation level of Kazakhstan and BDIHR expressing readiness for close cooperation in various aspects of the Bureau activities in the future.



In her turn, Ingibjörg Sólrún Gísladóttir expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for longstanding constructive cooperation within the third humanitarian dimension of the OSCE activities noting that BDIHR is a tool built by the OSCE member states to render assistance in this dimension that could be and should be actively used.







In this context Atamkulov told about Kazakhstan's practice to preserve and strengthen interethnic and interfaith consent, the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan, and the key international initiative of the First President- Leader of Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev to hold the Congress of the Leaders of the World and Traditional Religions.



The parties confirmed mutual striving to continue constructive cooperation outlining directions for further cooperation and plans for further meetings.