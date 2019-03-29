Kazakh FM paying official visit to China

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Kazakh Foreign Minister Beibut Atamkulov is paying an official visit to China. The Kazakh FM held bilateral talks with member of the State Council, Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the Ministry's press service reports.

The parties debated pressing issues of further development of Kazakhstan-China political trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation and shared views on a wide range of issues of the international agenda.



The sides focused on practical interregional and cross-border cooperation of two states, industrial and investment partnership, digitization and technological modernization of the economy. Great attention was paid to the efficient synergy of the Silk Road Economic Belt initiative and the Nurly Zher new economic policy and integration programs of the Eurasian Economic Union.



Besides, the Beibut Atamkulov and Wang Yi debated cooperation within international organizations and integration alliances, such as the UN, CICA, etc. and ensuring stability and security in Central Asia, and exchanged views on problems of trans-border water resources.