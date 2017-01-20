Kazakh FM pays visit to Moscow

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Recently appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov is paying his first visit to Moscow at an invitation of his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Kazakh Minister began his visit from a ceremony of laying flowers to the Monument of Abay and to the Tomb of Unknown Soldier.



The Minister is expected to have talks with Sergey Lavrov for discussing a wide spectrum of issues of the Kazakh-Russian cooperation and exchange views on the urgent issues of the regional and international agendas.

