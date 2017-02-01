Kazakh FM promises foreign diplomats their stay in Kazakhstan will be unforgettable

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov held the first briefing for diplomatic corps accredited in Kazakhstan in the new capacity on Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the briefing Minister Abdrakhmanov said that he has recently taken up the post at the ministry and it is an honor to meet the foreign dignitaries and build relations with their countries through them.



"You have extensive experience of serving to your governments and countries. We will further discuss bilateral and multilateral issues. My team and I want your stay in Kazakhstan to become one of the memorable moments in your career," Kairat Abdrakhmanov noted.



The minister also talks about the political reform of the President to cede some of his powers to the Parliament and the Government as well as priorities of the new state-of-the-nation address "The 3rd Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness".