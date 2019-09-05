Kazakh FM receives S. Korean Deputy Foreign Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov received Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of South Korea Yoon Soon-gu, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting the sides discussed the outcomes of Korean President Moon Jae-in’s state visit to Kazakhstan in April 2019 as well as the upcoming visit of Minister Atamkulov to Seoul this month.

Minister Atamkulov and Deputy Minister Yoon Soon-gu pointed out the importance of strategic partnership between Nur-Sultan and Seoul and prospects in the development of political, economic, and social cooperation.

The diplomats continued by expressing satisfaction with the dynamics of the development of bilateral contacts and agreed to foster the efforts to successfully hold all bilateral and multilateral events scheduled until yearend.

In 2018, the two-way trade between Kazakhstan and South Korea exceeded $3.9 billion. Samsung, LG, SK Corporation, Hyundai, POSCO, Dong Il Highville, Urim and many other South Korean companies and their branches function in Kazakhstan.