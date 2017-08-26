Kazakh FM receives UN Under-Secretary-General

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov met with UN Under-Secretary-General - Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) Erik Solheim, the MFA press service reports

Mr. Abdrakhmanov highly praised the UNEP's support in the establishment of the International Center for the Development of Green Technologies and Investment Projects in Astana.

The sides discussed the creation of a regional hub of multilateral diplomacy in Almaty. Minister Abdrakhmanov also stressed that Kazakhstan intends to continue to take an active part in joint projects with the UNEP to address environmental problems.

In turn, Erik Solheim welcomed the peacekeeping efforts of President Nazarbayev, as well as his initiatives in the field of international security and sustainable development.