Kazakh FM sums up results of regular Astana Syria talks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov has summed the outcomes of the regular talks on Syrian crisis in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

“Since the third round of negotiations held in March in Astana, some tragic events have occurred in Syria and the pressure on the situation in Syria has enhanced. Meanwhile, the role of the Astana Process has increased. None of the parties is interested in further escalation of the situation in Syria. In our opinion, the most important issue today is the ceasefire regime and implementation of all the agreements reached in Astana,” the Minister noted.

The Foreign Minister highlighted participation of high-ranking officials of the guarantor states and representatives of all the interested sides in the fourth round of the Astana Syria talks.

“The Republic of Kazakhstan has been honoured to host the next round of high-level talks within the Astana Process. As you know, the only goal of the Astana Process is to stop the bloodshed in Syria, to strengthen and support the ceasefire regime. However, we should admit that the agreements reached in Astana will not be effective if they are not backed by decisiveness of the sides and their will to achieve peace in Syria. We have always believed in inadmissibility of war conflict in Syria. We have believed in peaceful settlement of the situation,” said Abdrakhmanov.

He reminded that the Astana Process is an inextricable part of the Geneva process. According to Kazakhstan’s position, Geneva is the main place of holding negotiations on Syria within the UN where the political part of the agenda is discussed.

“Nevertheless, we should realize that the success of the Geneva process is closely linked to the outcomes of Astana talks. In this regard, we would like to stress the importance of observing the ceasefire regime by the conflicting parties and its ensuring by the guarantor states. All the agreements reached in Astana should bring certain results, if we want to keep confidence of the global community and Syrian citizens. Despite all the difficulties, Astana proved its effectiveness and relevance as the platform where all the interested sides may express their viewpoints to a wide audience,” added the Minister.