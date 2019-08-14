  • kz
    Kazakh FM to visit Germany

    18:18, 14 August 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakh Foreign Minister Beibut Atamkulov will pay an official visit to the Federal Republic of Germany,» Aibek Smadiyarov, an official spokesman of the Kazakh MFA, said.

    The Kazakh FMis expected to have talks with his counterpart Heiko Maas, and high-rankingofficials of Germany.

    The sidesare expected to debate political and economic cooperation issues. One of thekey events of the forthcoming visit is a roundtable with participation of theheads of the German companies which will also focus on the investment climate of Kazakhstan.

